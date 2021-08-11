Raymore-Peculiar Board of Education votes to highly recommend, not mandate, mask wearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District Board of Education voted, 5-2, Tuesday night to highly recommend, but not mandate, mask wearing for the upcoming school year.

The recommendation is for both those vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and those who are not.

The district plans to have students in grades six through 12 in person five days per week in the upcoming school year.

Last year, students in those grades attended school in person two days per week.

The first day of school is Aug. 23.