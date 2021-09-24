Raymore-Peculiar School District continues current policy of optional face masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar Board of Education voted Thursday night to continue with its current practice of making face masks optional at all grade levels.

The move is subject to several provisions, including:

Face masks at all grade levels will be required district-wide when the district-wide percentage of students and staff in isolation or quarantine at the end of a given week exceeds the 4-percent tracing rate for two consecutive weeks.

Face masks will return to highly recommended when the district-wide percentage of students and staff who are in isolation or quarantine at the end of a given week is less than the 2-percent tracing rate for two consecutive weeks.

The tracing rate is measured by the total number of students and staff in isolation or quarantine divided by the number of students and staff in-person.

The tracing rate id determined at the end of the business day Friday and posted to the district website.

Any changes to the masking protocol will become effective the following Monday.