Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri

items.[0].image.alt
David McNew
<p>PANORAMA CITY, CA - JANUARY 28: Attorney Raymond Boucher (L) and emergency room doctors hold a press conference at Mission Community Hospital on a class action lawsuit against the state of California by a coalition of emergency room physicians claiming that without additional funding, the entire emergency healthcare system is on the verge of collapse on January 28, 2009 in Panorama City, California. </p>
Many children go to primary care for concussions
Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 09:17:24-04

ST. LOUIS — Another child has died of COVID-19 in Missouri as the virus sickens record numbers of youths in the state.

According to officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the child died last week in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that task force officials wouldn't reveal any more information, such as the child's age, citing privacy concerns.

The death brings the total number of Missouri children younger than 18 who have died from COVID-19 to six, according to state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox.

On Sept. 7, the state saw a record 1,133 positive test results for Missouri children younger than 18, beating the previous of 940 set on Nov. 9, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the Missouri Hospital Association.

Some local health departments in the St. Louis area have reported that up to a third of new cases are among children.

Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief clinical officer for BJC HealthCare, blamed the increasing number of cases among children on the more infectious delta variant and schools not taking steps to reduce spread such as requiring masks. Children younger than 12 aren't yet eligible for vaccines, and vaccination rates among teens lag behind that of adults.

"That really puts kids in harm's way," Dunagan said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage