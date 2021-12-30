Skyrocketing demand for at-home COVID-19 tests causes brief shortage in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The demand for at-home COVID-19 tests exceeded the supply this week in Missouri.

The state contracts with Fulgent Genetics to provide 15,000 at-home tests each month.

Demand for the tests had not exceeded supply until December, according to a spokesperson for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

From the start of the program until Thursday, just 6,500 kits had been ordered, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

To help fix the problem, the state ordered 10,000 additional tests.