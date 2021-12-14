Watch
Smithville Board of Education votes to make masks optional after winter break

Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 20:06:35-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Smithville Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday evening to make masks optional when students return from winter break.

Students begin winter break on Dec. 17 and return on Jan. 4.

Though masks will be optional, the district will still have quarantine protocols in place.

Students and staff exposed to COVID-19 or who are showing symptoms will be excluded from school premises and activities.

In order to return students will have to be symptom free for 24 hours before returning.

The district will work with the Clay County Health Department to conduct contact tracing.

