Southwest Missouri county reports 1st child death from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a child died from COVID-19 in August.

According to the department, the death marks the first of a child in the county.

"This death is a tragedy that no family should have to endure, and an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 can have terrible consequences on people of all ages," the department said Wednesday in a news release.

In total, 10 children have died from the virus in Missouri.

The department encouraged children who are eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated to ensure safety from COVID-19.