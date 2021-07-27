Spring Hill School District encourages, but doesn't mandate, masks in classroom

Masks will be "highly encouraged" — not required — in the Spring Hill School District.

The Board of Education adopted on Monday night a plan from the superintendent that stopped short of calling for a mask mandate.

Nearly all parents who spoke at Monday's school board meeting strongly opposed any mask mandate.

Nearly every speaker told board members whether students wear a mask is a decision for parents, not school boards or the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

One parent who approached the podium simply said, "No masks, no quarantine," and walked away.

Her four-word comment drew a round of applause from those in attendance.

Instead, face coverings will be “highly encouraged” inside Spring Hill facilities for people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

Masks will be optional for everyone while outdoors, according to the plan.

The plan also states "no individual shall be treated unfairly or uncivilly based on their masking choices."

While the district won't be taking temperatures, the plan encourages students and staff to take a personal health assessment before entering any district facility.

Physical distancing will be encouraged where and when possible, though classrooms, lunchrooms and other areas will return to pre-COVID-19 usage.

The superintendent’s plan didn’t encourage people one way or another on vaccines, but stated Spring Hill School District will not collect vaccination information unless directed to do so by the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE).