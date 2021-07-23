St. Louis City, County bring back mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City and county leaders in St. Louis will require residents to wear mask in all indoor public places and public transportation starting Monday, July 26.

The St. Louis area is one of several Missouri areas battling a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the health departments of St. Louis City and St. Louis County have combined to report more than 129,000 COVID-19 cases. Nearly 2,830 residents have died from the virus.

“The City and County health departments are taking this joint step to save lives, make sure hospitals can provide the care residents rely on, and protect our children so they can enjoy a full range of educational opportunities this year,” City of St. Louis acting health director Fredrick Echols said Friday in a release. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance when possible, and most importantly, get vaccinated. Vaccines remain one of the best methods to prevent severe complications and death from the virus.”

The mask requirement calls on anyone 5 years-old and older - including those who are vaccinated - to wear a mask indoors.

The new guidance recommends residents wear masks outdoors, especially in group settings, but does not require it.