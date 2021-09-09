Watch
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Biden
Posted at 2:45 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:45:53-04

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to announce sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The government's expansive new rules, being announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

Biden is also signing an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

