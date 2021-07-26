Truman Library closed due to rising COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum is closing temporarily due to COVID-19.

The closure is effective as of Monday and will last until further notice.

Officials announced the decision Monday and said the National Archives and Records Administration made the decision based on the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“It is very disappointing to close our doors so soon after our reopening, but this is an unfortunate precaution based on public safety," Truman Library Director Kurt Graham said in a release. "We're hopeful that this setback is temporary."

The library just reopened on July 2 after closing in 2019 for extensive renovations.

Refunds will be issued to guests who purchased tickets to the library.

NARA also closed two other facilities they oversee in the area: the Kansas City Archives and Federal Records Center.