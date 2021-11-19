Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK Commissioners extend mask mandate into January 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Board of Commissioners of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, voted 6-3 Thursday night to extend the city's mask mandate.

The mask mandate will go until Jan. 6, 2022.

Health department representatives told board members only 45.6% have completed their vaccinations and just over 50% have received one dose.

The county remains in uncontrolled spread of the virus, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map presented at Thursday night's meeting.

Health officials are worried cases will continue to rise as people stay inside more through the winter.

They also weren't optimistic that children would get vaccinated because adults from ages 20-40 aren't getting their shots, and that's the main age range for parents of small children.

