University of Missouri to require masks for students, staff on campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Columbia will temporarily require all students and staff to wear masks on campus beginning on Aug. 2 and through Sept. 15.

The requirement applies to all classrooms and meeting rooms where social distancing isn't possible.

"Missouri is working to combat a rise in cases primarily caused by the Delta variant, with most of the cases occurring in unvaccinated individuals," the university said in a letter. "While faculty, staff and student cases remain very low at Mizzou, we will take additional precautions."

MU is also offering incentives for students and staff who get vaccinated and upload their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

In addition, the university said it's offering several opportunities on campus for students to receive a vaccine.

