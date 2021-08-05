Watch
Walmart in Rolla, Missouri, to close for sanitation and cleaning

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Persons walk in and out of a Walmart store, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 14:16:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Walmart in Rolla, Missouri, will temporarily close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and reopen Saturday, so crews can thoroughly clean and sanitize the facility.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the closure is part of a company-wide initiative to address rising cases of the delta variant across the country.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

The Walmart, which is located at 500 South Bishop Avenue, will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Once the store reopens, Walmart said it will continue other efforts to help curb the pandemic.

This includes continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines and incentives to employees, such as a $150 bonus for receiving a vaccine and three days of paid leave if recovery from vaccine side effects is needed.

