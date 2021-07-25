Whiteman Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whiteman Air Force Base will require anyone on base to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, beginning on Monday.

Those who cannot maintain at least six feet of distance when working outdoors also will be required to wear a cloth face covering due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, according to a news release.

“Every adjustment to our public health measures is carefully considered and not taken lightly,” Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander said in the release. “We take this step with the best interest of our personnel and our mission readiness in mind. All members of our teams are vital to our success and task of providing the nation with persistent strategic deterrence and lethal global strike capability. Everyone’s continued commitment to fighting the spread of COVID-19 is critical."

However, masks can be removed during cardiovascular exercise.

Children under 2 years old or who have a medical condition “or mental special needs” are exempt from the requirement, the release stated.