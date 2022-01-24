Wyandotte County ends contact tracing; residents can report cases online

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas Public Health Department is following the lead of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in suspending contact tracing efforts of COVID-19 cases.

In a release Monday morning, the UGPHD cited a “dramatic increase” in case numbers.

As part of Monday’s announcement, the UGPHD said residents will now be able to report the results of at-home tests online .

While UGPHD staff will follow up for those that test positive, staff are asking citizens to reach out to anyone they think would be a close contact that may have been exposed.