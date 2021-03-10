Wyandotte County offers residents 65, older walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County residents who are 65 years old or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.
To do so, residents must visit a Unified Government mass vaccination site between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with items that verify their age and residency.
Mass vaccination sites are at the following locations:
- Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66109
- Former Kmart, 7836 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112
- The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 South 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
More information can be found by calling 311 or visiting the county’s COVID-19 vaccine website.