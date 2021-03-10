Menu

Wyandotte County offers residents 65, older walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Nick Kastelan/KSHB
Wyandotte County Health Department
Exterior of Wyandotte County Public Health Department
Posted at 5:50 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 18:50:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County residents who are 65 years old or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

To do so, residents must visit a Unified Government mass vaccination site between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with items that verify their age and residency.

Mass vaccination sites are at the following locations:

  • Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66109
  • Former Kmart, 7836 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112
  • The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 South 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102

More information can be found by calling 311 or visiting the county’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

