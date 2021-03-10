Wyandotte County offers residents 65, older walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County residents who are 65 years old or older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

To do so, residents must visit a Unified Government mass vaccination site between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with items that verify their age and residency.

Mass vaccination sites are at the following locations:

Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66109

Former Kmart, 7836 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112

The Kansas National Guard Armory, 100 South 20th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102