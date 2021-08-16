Wyandotte County Public Health Department announces new vaccine incentives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government Public Health Department launched phase three of its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program with bigger "Spin to Win" prizes, high-dollar raffle prizes and education awards to encourage Wyandotte County residents to get vaccinated.

This program is only available to individuals that live in Wyandotte County and are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from the department.

The Planning and Operations manafer of the UGPHD, Nicole Garner, said in the press release that COVID-19 cases are surging rapidly in the county, and they are mainly due to the delta variant.

"The vast majority of those Delta variant COVID cases occurred in unvaccinated people," Garner said. "We want to find new and innovative ways to encourage Wyandotte County residents to come in now and get vaccinated and help protect our community.”

The Chief Health Office of UGPHD, Dr. Allen Greiner, stated the importance of children ages 12 to 19 to get vaccinated as school start across Kansas.

"Wyandotte County continues to lag behind other counties in the region in terms of vaccination rates," Greiner said in the release. "We have thousands of kids under 12 who can't be vaccinated yet getting ready to go back to school. The best way to protect them is to make sure all adults and any students over 12, who can be vaccinated and who will be around them, are fully vaccinated."

The updated phase three incentives include:



Bigger "Spin to Win" instant prizes: (only in Kmart facilities) win up to $100 instantly $50 and $25 gift cards restaurant gift cards custom t-shirts and more



"Big ticket" raffle drawings: (for ages 20 and older) One $10,000 raffle prize and one $5,000 raffle prize drawing People will have the choice to enter either the Spin to Win wheel or enter the raffle drawings The winners will be announced in October



Educational awards: $500 awards will be raffled each week for students ages 12 to 19, who get their first dose at a Kmart facility Students can enter both the Spin to Win and the educational awards raffle Held weekly until the end of September



The UGPHD vaccine clinic is the old Kmart building at 7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112. The hours are:



COVID-19 vaccination hours: Wednesday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

COVID-19 testing hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

UGPHD also has a mobile vaccine team that lists their upcoming community events on their Facebook page.

