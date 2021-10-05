WYCO WORKS program will help combat unemployment in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County is implementing a new program to assist residents with obtaining jobs in the wake of the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WYCO WORKS is a free program that will assist the unemployed, underemployed, veterans, people with disabilities, older adults and people who speak English as a second language.

The goal is to provide new job skills or help find and apply for jobs.

Portions of the program include:



Skills/career readiness assessments

Information about free skills training programs

Resume advice

Community resource guidance (such as childcare or transportation)

The Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) announced the program on Tuesday and said that Wyandotte County is lagging behind neighboring counties when it comes to the unemployment rate and rebounding from the workforce issues caused by the pandemic.

Workforce Partnership; the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas and MARC will all work together to operate the program and provide resources. WYCO WORKS will be part of the KC Degrees program run by MARC, which helps adults in the region earn certificates or college degrees.

Anyone interested can sign up online. Residents must be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S.