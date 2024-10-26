1 adult, 1 minor hospitalized after crash on NB I-435 in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people, including a minor, are in the hospital after a crash on northbound Interstate 435 at Missouri 210 Highway in Clay County on Saturday morning.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 11:35 a.m., began when a 2023 Toyota Rav4 struck the rear of a 2013 Lincoln MKX as they were both traveling northbound on the interstate, causing the Lincoln to skid.

The Toyota then struck the front of the Lincoln.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Two occupants of the Lincoln, a 14-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man, were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

