5 people shot Wednesday night in Westport; 3 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say five people were shot around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of W. 40th Street and Westport Road.

Police say three victims suffered critical injuries. Two other victims suffered serious injuries.

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa says police have blocked off a large area around the intersection as part of their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

