KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a Shawnee house fire Tuesday afternoon, the city's fire department said.

Fire crews responded to the 21300 block of W 51st Street about 1:17 p.m. and located smoke and a fire coming from a residence.

Crews began working the fire and later located and rescued one person inside the house. No one else was located inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

