1 critically injured in a high-speed crash Monday morning in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were driving ran off a street in the Northland and hit a tree.

Police said around 3:40 a.m., the driver of a blue Honda Civic was speeding north on North Chouteau Trafficway.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve just north of Northeast 49th Terrace and drove off the road, police said.

The car hit a large tree.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, police said.

