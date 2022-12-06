Watch Now
1 critically injured in shooting near E. 93rd Street, Bales Avenue

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 16:17:11-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Canyon Creek Apartments near east 93rd Street and Bales Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victims attempted to drive off, but later crashed.

Police initially said two people were shot.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.


