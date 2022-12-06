1 critically injured in shooting near E. 93rd Street, Bales Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Canyon Creek Apartments near east 93rd Street and Bales Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victims attempted to drive off, but later crashed.

Police initially said two people were shot.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

—

