1 critically injured in Easter Sunday stabbing in Belton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a stabbing on Easter Sunday in Belton.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Belton Police Department officers were called to a storage complex in the 15500 block of East Outer Road on reports of a fight involving a knife.

When officers arrived, they witnessed a male suspect “repeatedly stabbing a male victim,” according to a news release.

When the suspect was ordered to drop the knife, the man complied.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until emergency medical services arrived to transport the victim to an area hospital. The victim is said to be in stable condition.

Police then took the suspect into custody without incident and transported the man to Belton Municipal Jail.

Belton police say charges against the suspect are pending.

