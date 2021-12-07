1 critically injured in shooting, latest incident in violent day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, marking the latest incident in a violent day in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, the shooting happened near east 73rd Street and Tracy Avenue at around 6:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they were looking for a person of interest in the shooting near east 59th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

No other information on the victim or a suspect was immediately available.

The shooting happened as KCPD was already investigating three homicides which happened earlier Monday.

