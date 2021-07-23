1 critically injured in shooting near 37th, Broadway Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting near 37th Street and Broadway Boulevard.
The incident happened at around 2 p.m.
No other information on a victim or suspect was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
