KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting on westbound Interstate 70 at Little Blue Parkway in Independence, police said.

Officers responded to the highway about 9:15 p.m. on reports of gun shots.

On arrival, they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene westbound.

No word on what led to the violence.

