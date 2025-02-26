1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting inside Lenexa apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting inside an apartment in Lenexa on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7600 block of Halsey Street, where The Meadows Apartment Homes are located.

The injured person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the person was conscious and walking around when police contacted him.

No one is in custody at the moment, according to police.

Parking lots inside the apartment complex are currently closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—