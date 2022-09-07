1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Excelsior Springs shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman is dead and one man has critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

At around 12:11 a.m., the Excelsior Springs Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at North Main Street and Grand Avenue at a residence, according to Lt. Ryan Dowdy with the Excelsior Springs police.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located two victims, a man and a woman in their late 40s to early 50s. One victim was found inside the residence, while another was found outside.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The female victim later passed away.

Police say there is no information on a suspect at this time.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

