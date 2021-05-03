1 dead, 1 in custody in Grandview shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Grandview.

Officers responded around 1:40 p.m. to the area of 129th Street and Byars Road on a reported shooting, where they located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, according to a news release.

The man in the vehicle was “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the release stated, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was in his early 20s.

A person of interest was taken into custody nearby.

Police still are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .