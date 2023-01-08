1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
Shortly before 1 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street.
Police located two victims in the front yard of a residence.
One victim, an adult male, died on the scene.
An adult female was transported to an area hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.
KCPD is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for anonymous information via the TIPS Hotline.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.