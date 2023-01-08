1 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street.

Police located two victims in the front yard of a residence.

One victim, an adult male, died on the scene.

An adult female was transported to an area hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

KCPD is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for anonymous information via the TIPS Hotline.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .