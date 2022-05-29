1 dead, 1 injured after Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and one is injured after an overnight shooting on 71 Highway near 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Shortly after midnight, police located a stopped vehicle on southbound 71 Highway above Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. Inside, police found an unresponsive female victim and a responsive male victim. The male indicated to police that shots were fired into the vehicle, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where the woman was declared dead. Police say the male victim has non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

KCPD says officers and investigators closed the highway for 1-2 hours to gather evidence on the scene.

Anyone with information, including information on the suspect or a vehicle description, is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case is available.

