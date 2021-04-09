1 dead, 1 person in custody following shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near S. 22nd Street and Birch Drive.

KCK police took one person into custody following the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

