1 dead, 1 person in custody following shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near S. 22nd Street and Birch Drive.
KCK police took one person into custody following the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
