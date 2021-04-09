2nd homicide reported Friday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, reported its second homicide Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. near North 8th Street and Barnett Avenue.

No other information is available at this time.

The homicide comes less than two hours and roughly five miles from an earlier homicide at South 22nd Street and Birch Drive.

There is no indication that the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

—

