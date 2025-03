KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County early Saturday morning killed the passenger and seriously injured the driver.

A Toyota was traveling westbound on I-70 when it left the interstate and struck a ditch.

The Toyota driver, an 18-year-old male from Antioch, California, was taken to an area hospital due to his injuries.

The passenger, a 43-year-old male also from Antioch, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

