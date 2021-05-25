1 dead , 1 wounded in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, KS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 29th Street in the city's historic Argentine Neighborhood.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Detectives are on the scene looking for witnesses and evidence.

