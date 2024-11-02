1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on EB Missouri 210 in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are injured after a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Missouri 210 Highway just west of State Route EE on Friday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 5:08 p.m. when a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado struck the rear of a 2014 Ford Fusion. The Ford Fusion then went into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a 2022 Ford Bronco.

Both Ford vehicles were totaled and the Chevrolet had extensive damage, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. MSHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford Bronco, a 76-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries while the Chevrolet driver, a 23-year-old man, had minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

