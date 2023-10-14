1 dead, 2 others critically wounded in crash on Interstate 70, Missouri 291 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and two others were critically wounded in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 and Missouri 291 in Independence.

Police responded to the scene about 5 a.m. on reports of a three-vehicle crash, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Black Mazda 3 lost control while traveling on the ramp connecting southbound M-291 to westbound I-70.

That caused the driver to cross over all three lanes of westbound I-70, hit a wall and become disabled in the middle of the highway.

A silver Acura ILX hit the Mazda on the driver's door. Shortly after, a Ford Fusion hit both the Mazda and Acura.

The driver and passenger in the Acura were transported to an area hospital, where the driver later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Mazda remain in critical condition.

One person in the Ford was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The highway closed for hours while emergency crews worked to clear the crash.

