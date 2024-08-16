1 dead, 2nd injured in shooting in rural Freeman, Missouri, Cass County sheriff says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and a second was injured in a shooting in Freeman, Missouri, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened near north Washington and west Main Street about 1 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the two victims.

One of the victims died at the scene and a second was taken to an area hospital.

No word on what led to the violence, but one person was being questioned, the sheriff said.

A condition for the second victim was not immediately available.

—

