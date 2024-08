KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and a second person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri's Historic Northeast Neighborhood.

The shooting happened near Smart and Bales Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4:15 p.m.

On arrival, they located two victims, one of whom died from injuries suffered in the incident.

The extent of the second victim's injuries weren't immediately available.

No word on what led to the violence.

