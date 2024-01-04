1 dead, 4 others injured in crash on Missouri Highway 210 at Walker Road in NKC

One person died and four others were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Missouri Highway 210 at Walker Road in North Kansas City, police said.

A preliminary crash investigation indicates a tractor trailer was heading west on Missouri Highway 210 when it collided with an SUV turning from Walker Road.

The tractor trailer and SUV crashed at the intersection as the SUV turned to head east on Missouri Highway 210.

A driver in the SUV died, one passenger suffered critical injuries and three others suffered less serious injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

—

