1 dead, 4 seriously injured in crash Sunday morning on Missouri Highway 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and four others were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on Missouri Highway 7.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Nissan Juke was traveling westbound at Missouri Highway 7 at the Missouri 150 East Junction at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

MSHP says the Juke did not yield and stuck the passenger side of a 2019 GMC Savannah 3500. The Savannah then collided with the front of a 2013 Subaru Outback and overturned.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 63-year-old Mark Fields of Independence, Missouri, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Juke and the driver and two passengers of the Subaru suffered serious injuries.

MSHP is investigating the crash.