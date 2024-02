KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and a second was critically injured after arriving with gunshot wounds to a fire station in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The victims arrived at the fire station located in the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue just before 9:45 p.m.

One of the victims died at the scene while the second was transported to an area hospital.

No word on what led to the violence, where the shooting occurred or any suspect information.

—