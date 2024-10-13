1 dead after collision Saturday near Hillcrest Road, Fairlane Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a one-vehicle collision Saturday morning near Hillcrest Road and Fairlane Drive.

Around 8 a.m., officers said a white Ford Escape traveling north on Hillcrest struck a large trash dumpster in the roadway.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital, per police.

KCPD said the passenger died Saturday evening due to injuries sustained in the crash.

