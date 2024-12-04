1 dead after double-wide mobile home burns to ground in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District reports one person died in an overnight fire in rural Johnson County.

Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to a fully engulfed mobile home southeast of Warrensburg after a neighbor called 911 to report the blaze.

Only burning remnants remained of the double-wide when firefighters arrived near SE 350 Road east of Missouri Route 13.

“At the time of the initial report, the structure had already burned to the ground. It appears the residence was burning for some time before anyone noticed,” Johnson County Fire District Capt. Joe Jennings said in a news release.

Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District

Shortly after firefighters began battling the blaze, an “unidentified deceased individual” was located.

The Johnson County coroner is working to identify the victim.

Capt. Jennings said firefighters were unable to “determine if there were or were not smoke alarms in the home due to the amount of fire loss.”

Investigation into the fire is ongoing by the fire protection district’s investigative unit and the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

