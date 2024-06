KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after driving off the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 and landing in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway in Clay County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the deadly crash happened about 12:36 p.m. Thursday.

No other cars were involved in the crash, but authorities shut down the southbound ramp from U.S. 69 to I-35 while crews worked to clear the crash.

No word on what led to the crash.

