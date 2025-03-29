1 dead after fire at apartment complex in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Friday night after a fire in an apartment in the 6500 block of Barton Circle in Shawnee.

Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park, and Consolidated Fire District No. 2, along with Shawnee police officers and an emergency medical crew from Johnson County MED-ACT, responded to the fire.

Crews found flames coming from one apartment and quickly knocked down the fire, according to the Shawnee Fire Department's public information officer.

One person in the apartment died at the scene.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of family members.

The cause of the fire and the victim's death are being investigated by the Shawnee fire and police departments.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the public information officer.

