1 dead after KCMO Tuesday afternoon shooting near Independence Ave., Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was found dead after a shooting that occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened near Independence Avenue and The Paseo, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

There, in the area of a nearby camp where people experiencing homelessness stay, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing the area for witnesses and processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

Those who wish to submit a tip anonymously should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Information leading to an arrest is eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .