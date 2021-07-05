1 dead following shooting at Lenexa apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a Monday afternoon shooting at a Lenexa apartment complex.

Police responded to the Lenexa Crossing Apartments, 12445 West 97th Terrace, on a reported shooting. The incident occurred inside an apartment, according to a Lenexa Police Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson said they believe the people involved in the shooting knew each other and that the person who fired the shot called police.

The individual remained on scene and spoke to officers, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

