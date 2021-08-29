1 dead after shooting Saturday evening in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a fatal shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Olive, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department dispatch.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

