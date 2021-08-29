1 dead after shooting Saturday evening in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a fatal shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Olive, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department dispatch.
The incident is under investigation.
No other details are available at this time.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.